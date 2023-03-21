neuroscience

Neuroscience study shows DOOH on social media 'unlocks significant value'
Mar 21, 2023
Will Green

Neuroscience study shows DOOH on social media 'unlocks significant value'

A neuroscience study has shown how digital out of home enhances social media campaigns.

Capturing hearts and minds: Why neuroscience is integral to marketing
Jun 20, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Capturing hearts and minds: Why neuroscience is integral to marketing

From mirror neurons to brain systems, Deepak Varma at Kantar explains how neuroscience is teaching brands even more about their advertising and audiences.

Neuroscience shows all we know is wrong
Jul 27, 2015
James Thompson

Neuroscience shows all we know is wrong

Scientific findings about how humans makes decisions challenge marketers to throw away the century-old map they've been using.

A missing piece in data-driven marketing: neuroscience
Mar 16, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

A missing piece in data-driven marketing: neuroscience

SALT LAKE CITY - After analysing the data, you conceive a strategy that aligns with your findings. Next you execute. But did you know that your customers forget 90 per cent of what they see?

Neuroscience shows online-video ads more emotive than traditional TV: Vivaki
Apr 8, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Neuroscience shows online-video ads more emotive than traditional TV: Vivaki

BEIJING & WUHAN - Advertising efficiency is at least 1.713 times higher for online video ads than for traditional TV spots in terms of triggering positive emotional responses, according to a neuroscience study by VivaKi and Brain Intelligence.

Neuroscience to get inside the brains of Chinese consumers
Mar 16, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Neuroscience to get inside the brains of Chinese consumers

BEIJING – Chinese marketers can now congregate not in focus group rooms conducting surveys but in neurological testing labs monitoring brainwaves, as neuromarketing, the new kid on the block in consumer research, kickstarts in the mainland.

