music marketing

How trigger marketing helped launch the music careers of stars
Oct 26, 2022
Matthew Keegan

Music artists are finding cost-effective marketing campaigns in Southeast Asia are helping to trigger global streaming success.

Apple introduces music social networking site Ping
Sep 2, 2010
Staff Reporters

GLOBAL - Apple has introduced social network for music Ping which allows users to follow their favourite artists and friends to find out what they are listening to.

