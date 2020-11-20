mullenlowe singapore

Smile Makers' new campaign encourages you to touch yourself...and potentially save your life
1 day ago
Ad Nut

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month draws to a close, a new erotic audio campaign by Smile Makers and MullenLowe Singapore will ensure you always remain abreast of the disease.

Campaign Crash Course: How to design for data creation
Nov 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

Increasing consumer, corporate and regulatory scrutiny over data makes it challenging to nail down useful insights for marketers. MullenLowe Singapore's Mark Haycock tells you how the data creation model may be a viable way forward.

