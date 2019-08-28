mncs

Making Japan work better for workers, and brands
Aug 28, 2019
Barry Lustig

Well-known economist and commenter Robert Feldman discusses macro issues that make Japan a difficult place to succeed for international brands and agencies, including the need to adapt strategy and the “prison without walls” of lifetime employment.

Five steps to standardize digital metrics across countries
Jan 13, 2015
Robin Leonard

Tracking digital marketing performance can be bewildering, with so many channels and reporting tools to choose from, even more so when there are multiple geographies, companies and teams to consider. Robin Leonard of AllFamous Digital takes some of the mystery out of the process.

China pushes MNCs to deliver more
Sep 11, 2014
Robert Clark

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: As consumers become ever more discerning, so local brands increase the level of competition with more sophisticated products.

HK independent agencies enter new growth phase
Aug 10, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HONG KONG - Conventional logic dictates that the muscle and scale of big agencies will almost always overwhelm smaller, independent players in the advertising industry. But that notion may be being turned around in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

Indonesia: Brands seek a slice of the lucrative rural market
Mar 22, 2010
Asiya Bakht

Rural consumers in Indonesia offer sizeable rewards to brands in the market, but converting them requires a deft touch. Besides FMCG companies like Unilever and Kraft, very few multinational brands have found a footing in Indonesia's rural areas.

