mnc

What impact will the WeChat ban have on international brands?
2 days ago
Graham Staplehurst



The proposed ban could bar MNCs from using an important channel at a time when their influence in China is already waning, according to Kantar's global strategy director for BrandZ.

Singles Day: MNCs evolve e-commerce KPIs in China—just not fast enough
Nov 5, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣



Ahead of Singles Day, many multinational brands find themselves still trying to keep up with the omnichannel footprints of Alibaba and JD.

The 100 most reputable companies in China
May 18, 2018
Staff Reporters



TOP OF THE CHARTS: The domestic reputation of Chinese and multi-national brands is almost on par in the market, with Huawei and Intel leading respectively.

In Japan, multinationals rediscover a forgotten market
Jul 29, 2016
David Blecken



Japan still offers considerable rewards for those willing to take it seriously

Innovation Insiders: Citi CMO Francesco Lagutaine
Jul 8, 2011
Rafe Ring



In the first of a regular series that goes inside global companies to see how they are grappling with the challenge of making innovation a central part of how they do business, Rafe Ring, CMO of Global Insights Group, sits down with Francesco Lagutaine, CMO for Citi Asia-Pacific.

10 tips for MNC positioning in China
Mar 9, 2011
Staff Writer



Douglas Dew, managing director of public affairs at Burson-Marsteller China, offers 10 things foreign multinational companies can do in China to better position themselves.

