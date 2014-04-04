mirinda
Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh
REBRANDING EXERCISES: Bold, colourful and playful, the new look from PepsiCo Design aims to 'M-press' a youthful audience, starting in Vietnam and Thailand.
Mindshare tipped to secure US$250 million Pepsi China account
CHINA – After a four-month competitive pitch that started in December, Mindshare China has reportedly captured Pepsi China’s traditional media planning and buying for its beverage and food business, according to sources.
Pepsi opts for independent agency Anomaly for summer Mirinda campaign
SHANGHAI - Mirinda, the fruit-flavoured soft drink brand under PepsiCo, has appointed Anomaly as creative agency to launch a 2014 summer campaign in Mainland China.
Pepsi-Cola Philippines launches powdered juice business with Mirinda
MANILA - Beverage maker Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines is venturing into the powdered juice business, the first foray for such products for PepsiCo in any market, with its flagship brand Mirinda.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins