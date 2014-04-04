mirinda

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

REBRANDING EXERCISES: Bold, colourful and playful, the new look from PepsiCo Design aims to 'M-press' a youthful audience, starting in Vietnam and Thailand.

Mindshare tipped to secure US$250 million Pepsi China account
Apr 4, 2014
Benjamin Li

Mindshare tipped to secure US$250 million Pepsi China account

CHINA – After a four-month competitive pitch that started in December, Mindshare China has reportedly captured Pepsi China’s traditional media planning and buying for its beverage and food business, according to sources.

Pepsi opts for independent agency Anomaly for summer Mirinda campaign
Feb 24, 2014
Benjamin Li

Pepsi opts for independent agency Anomaly for summer Mirinda campaign

SHANGHAI - Mirinda, the fruit-flavoured soft drink brand under PepsiCo, has appointed Anomaly as creative agency to launch a 2014 summer campaign in Mainland China.

Pepsi-Cola Philippines launches powdered juice business with Mirinda
Mar 1, 2013
Staff Reporters

Pepsi-Cola Philippines launches powdered juice business with Mirinda

MANILA - Beverage maker Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines is venturing into the powdered juice business, the first foray for such products for PepsiCo in any market, with its flagship brand Mirinda.

