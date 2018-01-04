Search
milk tea
2 days ago
Milk tea: a new marketing strategy for Chinese brands
The popularity of the beverage has caught the attention of brands looking to connect with younger Chinese consumers.
Jan 4, 2018
Black & White legacy: Brand supports Hong Kong milk tea culture
FrieslandCampina has tied itself to the favourite drink of Hong Kongers through a number of CSR initiatives.
Nov 21, 2011
Lipton emphasises 'golden ratio' of milk tea with musical analogy
SHANGHAI - Lipton has released its 'golden ratio' musical campaign in China to establish itself as the leading milk tea expert, with the help of DDB.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins