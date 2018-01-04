milk tea

Milk tea: a new marketing strategy for Chinese brands
2 days ago
Carol Huang

The popularity of the beverage has caught the attention of brands looking to connect with younger Chinese consumers.

Black & White legacy: Brand supports Hong Kong milk tea culture
Jan 4, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

FrieslandCampina has tied itself to the favourite drink of Hong Kongers through a number of CSR initiatives.

Lipton emphasises 'golden ratio' of milk tea with musical analogy
Nov 21, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - Lipton has released its 'golden ratio' musical campaign in China to establish itself as the leading milk tea expert, with the help of DDB.

