News
Carol Huang
2 days ago

Milk tea: a new marketing strategy for Chinese brands

The popularity of the beverage has caught the attention of brands looking to connect with younger Chinese consumers.

Milk tea: a new marketing strategy for Chinese brands

Demand for milk tea has been on the rise in China since the pandemic, quickly becoming an essential item for many young consumers these days who often order it as a feel-good treat or afternoon snack.

And with each purchase costing around $3, more than 70% of consumers in Chinese cities end up spending more than $29 a month on milk tea, according to research from published in The Beijing News last December. 

And while the trend is a boon to bubble tea retailers in China like Heytea, Nayuki and The Alley, other brands from outside the category are looking to capitalise on its popularity as well.

Swisse milk tea store in Shanghai


One of them is health product brand Swisse, which opened up its own milk tea shop in Shanghai early last year. "We noticed this concept of 'punk wellness' among young people," says Suseka Li, managing director of Swisse Wellness China, referring to youth who want to be healthy, but still indulge and stay up late. "So when we develop products, we have to cater to their needs. They want both fun and health at the same time."

Swisse is not the only brand trying to tap the craze around popular beverages to get noticed by younger Chinese. Tong Ren Tang, the Chinese pharmaceutical brand, just opened its own coffee house in Beijing last month at an investment of around RMB 70 million, with much the same aim. The shop sells milk teas alongside new experimental coffee flavours such 'wolfberry' that might appeal to younger coffee drinkers looking for something different.  

"The success of 'milk tea marketing' fits the demands of the younger generation," says Dan Hui, MediaCom China managing partner. "It has immersive experiences through real store distribution," he says, also noting how milk tea marketers have been very successful at choosing the right targeted online media campaigns to reach the consumers who may have a certain craving. 

But if brands outside of beverage or retail categories are cutting into the popular market to sell their own milk teas, then the reverse is also true with milk tea brands venturing into new product territories.  In January, top Chinese milk tea brand Heytea started to sell ice creams in their unique milk tea flavours with Unilever's Cornetto. Another milk tea brand, Nayuki even teamed-up with Alibaba's fresh food delivery Hema stores to sell milk tea-flavoured rice pudding online.

While tapping into new tastes can help brands extend recognition and bring in short-term sales, extending brands into new markets has a better chance of success when carried out with a longer-term plan, say marketing and media experts 

"Crossover marketing will only benefit the brand when it has a comprehensive strategy," Hui says. "Brands need to think about whether they want to use crossover marketing to expand their user base, start product innovation, or just want to catch up on current trends."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Punk wellness: Chinese healthcare marketing targets anxious youth
News
Aug 14, 2020
Carol Huang

Punk wellness: Chinese healthcare marketing targets ...

Debating the merits of a short or long marketing strategy in this climate
Advertising
Jun 3, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Debating the merits of a short or long marketing ...

80% of brands still increasing influencer spend: Survey
Advertising
Feb 26, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

80% of brands still increasing influencer spend: Survey

Block by block, Lego builds burgeoning brand in China
Marketing
Jan 9, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Block by block, Lego builds burgeoning brand in China

Just Published

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for just $70 million
News
13 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for ...

Music-sharing venture's catalogue will be used to create audio and visual music experience.