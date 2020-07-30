michael roth
IPG organic revenue falls 10% in Q2
Operating profit plummeted 84.7% to $40.5 million.
'People are looking for actions, not statements of support': IPG CEO addresses racial injustice
Michael Roth said we are at a tipping point where "meaningful change and progress are being demanded to address a situation centuries in the making."
IPG Q1 results not indicative of what's to come, warns CEO
"With more than 95% of our employees working from home, we continue to move the business forward."
IPG withdraws 2020 financial target amid coronavirus crisis
"Visibility into marketing and media spend is extremely challenging" says CEO Michael Roth.
IPG leads charge in holding company organic revenue for 2019
McCann, FCB and MullenLowe Group all helped the strong growth, but APAC revenues slid 3%.
IPG Mediabrands CEO Daryl Lee: Media agencies are 'moving away from scale to strategic capabilities'
Business is fifth-largest media buyer and fastest-growing last year.
