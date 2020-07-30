michael roth

IPG organic revenue falls 10% in Q2
Jul 30, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Operating profit plummeted 84.7% to $40.5 million.

'People are looking for actions, not statements of support': IPG CEO addresses racial injustice
Jun 16, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Michael Roth said we are at a tipping point where "meaningful change and progress are being demanded to address a situation centuries in the making."

IPG Q1 results not indicative of what's to come, warns CEO
Apr 23, 2020
Oliver McAteer

"With more than 95% of our employees working from home, we continue to move the business forward."

IPG withdraws 2020 financial target amid coronavirus crisis
Mar 27, 2020
Oliver McAteer

"Visibility into marketing and media spend is extremely challenging" says CEO Michael Roth.

IPG leads charge in holding company organic revenue for 2019
Feb 13, 2020
Oliver McAteer

McCann, FCB and MullenLowe Group all helped the strong growth, but APAC revenues slid 3%.

IPG Mediabrands CEO Daryl Lee: Media agencies are 'moving away from scale to strategic capabilities'
Nov 10, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Business is fifth-largest media buyer and fastest-growing last year.

