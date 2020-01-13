Search
michael kors
Jan 13, 2020
US affordable luxury brands’ problems run deeper in China than the trade war
A problem often overlooked is their waning desirability among the Chinese consumer - whose knowledge of affordable luxury brands started to shift long ago.
Dec 19, 2017
Why Michael Kors’ Shanghai party is a killer digital marketing campaign
Luxury brand harnesses live streaming and user-generated content.
Jul 27, 2017
How Michael Kors buy will boost Jimmy Choo’s headway in China
Michael Kors’ sophisticated social-media strategy is set to benefit Jimmy Choo.
