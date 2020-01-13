michael kors

US affordable luxury brands’ problems run deeper in China than the trade war
Jan 13, 2020
Ruonan Zheng

US affordable luxury brands’ problems run deeper in China than the trade war

A problem often overlooked is their waning desirability among the Chinese consumer - whose knowledge of affordable luxury brands started to shift long ago.

Why Michael Kors’ Shanghai party is a killer digital marketing campaign
Dec 19, 2017
Tamsin Smith

Why Michael Kors’ Shanghai party is a killer digital marketing campaign

Luxury brand harnesses live streaming and user-generated content.

How Michael Kors buy will boost Jimmy Choo’s headway in China
Jul 27, 2017
Yiling Pan

How Michael Kors buy will boost Jimmy Choo’s headway in China

Michael Kors’ sophisticated social-media strategy is set to benefit Jimmy Choo.

