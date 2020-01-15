metta

Nest launches Metta platform for entrepreneurs, startups and brands
May 27, 2016
HONG KONG - While startup accelerators tend to be more cyclical, Metta aims to provide an ongoing way for entrepreneurs, startups and brands to collaborate.

Leo Burnett HK creative head Miranda Shing launches The Right Side
Jun 21, 2013
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Miranda Shing, former deputy executive creative director of Leo Burnett Hong Kong, has cofounded a new startup creative agency, The Right Side, with heavyweight industry heads as her partners.

Ocean Park 35th anniversary campaign invites nostalgia for old Hong Kong
Mar 13, 2012
Benjamin Li

True to its proud heritage as Hong Kong's 'people’s park', Ocean Park is unveiling a number of new attractions, including an “Old Hong Kong Street”, as part of its 35th anniversary.

Hong Kong Broadband Network holds talks on creative and strategic pitch
Apr 14, 2010
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN) has called a creative and strategic pitch for its broadband service. Several agencies reportedly met with the client over a month ago and a result is expected in April.

