Search
message
1 day ago
SMS marketing: Using an old-school channel for new-school engagement
SMS marketing can still be a valuable tool for brands to engage and help consumers if mass push campaigns are limited, says this MD of Hylink.
Dec 19, 2017
Wizened Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun delivers comic Christmas message
Arthur Sadoun appears to be showing the strain of leading Publicis Groupe in the company's annual Christmas message to its employees.
Aug 2, 2016
Mistaken earthquake alert sends Japan into panic mode
The country’s meteorological agency quickly apologised for the error, but not before many terrified Japanese had shared the message.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins