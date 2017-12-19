message

SMS marketing: Using an old-school channel for new-school engagement
1 day ago
Humphrey Ho

SMS marketing: Using an old-school channel for new-school engagement

SMS marketing can still be a valuable tool for brands to engage and help consumers if mass push campaigns are limited, says this MD of Hylink.

Wizened Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun delivers comic Christmas message
Dec 19, 2017
Alex Brownsell

Wizened Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun delivers comic Christmas message

Arthur Sadoun appears to be showing the strain of leading Publicis Groupe in the company's annual Christmas message to its employees.

Mistaken earthquake alert sends Japan into panic mode
Aug 2, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Mistaken earthquake alert sends Japan into panic mode

The country’s meteorological agency quickly apologised for the error, but not before many terrified Japanese had shared the message.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

2 Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

3 Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

4 Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

5 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

6 We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

7 Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

The programmatic poop funnel

8 The programmatic poop funnel

AB InBev reveals new logo

9 AB InBev reveals new logo

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

10 ‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage