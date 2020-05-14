merlee jayme

What Dentsumcgarrybowen aims to accomplish
May 14, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

What Dentsumcgarrybowen aims to accomplish

The leaders behind Dentsu Aegis Network's newly formed global creative agency explain its rationale and their vision for Asia.

Dentsu Aegis Network rolls non-Japanese creative shops into Dentsumcgarrybowen
May 13, 2020
Claire Beale

Dentsu Aegis Network rolls non-Japanese creative shops into Dentsumcgarrybowen

Merlee Jayme to be global co-president in Singapore alongside Jon Dupuis in New York. Gordon Bowen and Ned Crowley also take leadership roles at new operation.

What goes into glass ceilings, and how to smash them
Sep 30, 2019
Staff Reporters

What goes into glass ceilings, and how to smash them

WATCH: Merlee Cruz-Jayme talks about the biggest component of glass ceilings and the challenges in breaking all types of them.

Dentsu Aegis Network acquires JaymeSyfu Group in Philippines
Dec 16, 2015
Matthew Miller

Dentsu Aegis Network acquires JaymeSyfu Group in Philippines

ASIA-PACIFIC - Award-winning Philippines agency DM9 JaymeSyfu will become Dentsu JaymeSyfu as it ends its relationship with DDB and sells a majority stake to Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN).

Women may be holding themselves back out of guilt
Sep 10, 2015
Emily Tan

Women may be holding themselves back out of guilt

SINGAPORE - Only 3 per cent of creative directors are women, and while the reasons are manifold and the problems systemic, one of the barriers for women could be their own feelings of guilt, according to a panel discussion at Spikes Asia today.

Philippines does best when it embraces its problems: Merlee Jayme
Jun 17, 2014
Emily Tan

Philippines does best when it embraces its problems: Merlee Jayme

CANNES - The biggest impediment to winning awards for the Philippines has been its inability to match the production budgets of the rest of the world, but it has since learnt to direct its creativity to an arena where it can play on even ground, according to Merlee Jayme, chairman and COO of DDB DM9 JaymeSyfu.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia