What Dentsumcgarrybowen aims to accomplish
The leaders behind Dentsu Aegis Network's newly formed global creative agency explain its rationale and their vision for Asia.
Dentsu Aegis Network rolls non-Japanese creative shops into Dentsumcgarrybowen
Merlee Jayme to be global co-president in Singapore alongside Jon Dupuis in New York. Gordon Bowen and Ned Crowley also take leadership roles at new operation.
What goes into glass ceilings, and how to smash them
WATCH: Merlee Cruz-Jayme talks about the biggest component of glass ceilings and the challenges in breaking all types of them.
Dentsu Aegis Network acquires JaymeSyfu Group in Philippines
ASIA-PACIFIC - Award-winning Philippines agency DM9 JaymeSyfu will become Dentsu JaymeSyfu as it ends its relationship with DDB and sells a majority stake to Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN).
Women may be holding themselves back out of guilt
SINGAPORE - Only 3 per cent of creative directors are women, and while the reasons are manifold and the problems systemic, one of the barriers for women could be their own feelings of guilt, according to a panel discussion at Spikes Asia today.
Philippines does best when it embraces its problems: Merlee Jayme
CANNES - The biggest impediment to winning awards for the Philippines has been its inability to match the production budgets of the rest of the world, but it has since learnt to direct its creativity to an arena where it can play on even ground, according to Merlee Jayme, chairman and COO of DDB DM9 JaymeSyfu.
