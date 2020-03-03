Search
media360 summit
Mar 3, 2020
Media360 India agenda for 2020 announced
More speakers added to Mumbai event on March 17.
Mar 4, 2016
Fixing the model to empower truth tellers at WSJ
MEDIA360 SUMMIT - Dow Jones’ Katie Vanneck-Smith is determined to lead the way in transforming the media landscape into a membership world, starting with the Wall Street Journal.
Feb 26, 2016
To connect with the next billion, avoid accidental complacency: Google
MEDIA360 SUMMIT - The strategies companies have built for engaging the first billion people connected to the internet have served them well, but when it comes to the next billion, it’s a whole different ball game.
