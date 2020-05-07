media spend
APAC media inflation set to easily outpace other regions
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Only print is pegged to be deflationary in Asia-Pacific, according to ECI's revised 2020 media inflation report.
Nearly 60% of China ad spend will be digital in 2017: GroupM
As the overall pie grows by 7.8 percent, TV spending drops while OOH and content-marketing rise.
Jinluo Group selects Vizeum China as strategic media partner
BEIJING - Jinluo Group, a leading provider of meat products in China, has appointed Vizeum China as its strategic media partner.
INSIGHT: Television adjusts to digital changes
As digital challenges TV’s dominance of media spend, Magz Osborne writes that some traditional players have yet to cope with the changes
GroupM predicts 3.5 per cent growth in media spend
GLOBAL - WPP's GroupM has given the strongest indication yet that the worst of the advertising recession is over by more than trebling its previous prediction of 1 per cent growth in global media spend.
