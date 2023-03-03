media outlook

Campaign Podcast: Martin Sorrell on the future of media and agency diversity
Mar 3, 2023
Arvind Hickman

Campaign Podcast: Martin Sorrell on the future of media and agency diversity

The S4 Capital founder says British TV broadcasters could struggle against increasing competition from US streaming giants.

PwC sees online advertising overtaking TV in Japan in 2019
Jun 15, 2018
David Blecken

PwC sees online advertising overtaking TV in Japan in 2019

A breakdown of the company's latest forecasts as to what will shape Japan’s media landscape up to 2022.

E&M spending to grow at annual CGR of 5.5 per cent : PwC
Jun 15, 2011
Racheal Lee

E&M spending to grow at annual CGR of 5.5 per cent : PwC

SINGAPORE – Overall spending in the entertainment and media industry in Singapore is expected to grow at an annual compound rate of 5.5 per cent to 2015, compared to Asia-Pacific’s overall expected growth rate of 6.3 per cent. That's according to new research from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

