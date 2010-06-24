media auditing

Ebiquity picks up 20 clients after Accenture quits media auditing
20 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Ebiquity picks up 20 clients after Accenture quits media auditing

Revenues still slumped by a quarter because of Covid-19.

Five things you need to know about media auditing
Jun 24, 2010
Staff Reporters

Five things you need to know about media auditing

Media auditing is on the rise globally. WFA’s Robert Dreblow shares, on behalf of the APAC Media & Marketing Network, five things marketers should know about media auditing.

44 per cent of marketers in Asia-Pacific are not satisfied with media auditing : WFA
May 28, 2010
Staff Reporters

44 per cent of marketers in Asia-Pacific are not satisfied with media auditing : WFA

ASIA-PACIFIC - The World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) announced that 56 per cent of advertisers in Asia-Pacific feels they get value for money from their media auditors, and 50 per cent remarked that the 'pools are too small for larger advertisers'.

