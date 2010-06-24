media auditing
Ebiquity picks up 20 clients after Accenture quits media auditing
Revenues still slumped by a quarter because of Covid-19.
Five things you need to know about media auditing
Media auditing is on the rise globally. WFA’s Robert Dreblow shares, on behalf of the APAC Media & Marketing Network, five things marketers should know about media auditing.
44 per cent of marketers in Asia-Pacific are not satisfied with media auditing : WFA
ASIA-PACIFIC - The World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) announced that 56 per cent of advertisers in Asia-Pacific feels they get value for money from their media auditors, and 50 per cent remarked that the 'pools are too small for larger advertisers'.
