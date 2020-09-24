Ebiquity picks up 20 clients after Accenture quits media auditing

Ebiquity, the media auditing and analytics company, has picked up 20 clients this year from Accenture since the consulting giant announced it was quitting its media auditing practice.

Nick Waters, the new chief executive of Ebiquity, who was previously executive chairman at Dentsu Aegis Network in the UK and Ireland, said the company “has made good progress in securing significant new clients as Accenture exits the sector”.

Ebiquity said the 20 new clients were worth £5 million on an annualised basis, across up to 40 markets, and named all of them in an investor presentation. They included BMW, Daimler, Orange, Unilever and Walgreens.

"Significant" wins were chiefly in Spain, France, Germany, the UK and the US.

Accenture announced it was stopping media auditing in February and ceased involvement on 31 August, the end of the consulting giant’s financial year.

Growth in new clients was a bright spot for Ebiquity in a tough set of financial results, as revenues slumped 24% to £26.8 million in the six months to 30 June because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the knock-on effect on advertising expenditure.