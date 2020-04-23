media audit

Nick Waters to become new CEO of Ebiquity
Apr 23, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Nick Waters to become new CEO of Ebiquity

Former APAC chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network to head up the London-based media audit and measurement consultancy starting in July.

Japanese advertisers start to take transparency into their own hands
Nov 10, 2017
David Blecken

Japanese advertisers start to take transparency into their own hands

Just over a year since it emerged that Dentsu systematically overcharged clients including Toyota for digital work, we ask a digital media auditor if anything has changed.

Media owners hungry for trusted auditing in China
Jul 6, 2010
Jin Bo

Media owners hungry for trusted auditing in China

When media auditor BPA Worldwide terminated the membership of Nanfang Daily Media Group's Business Travel publication in June, attention once again turned to the credibility of data in China.

Media owners hungry for trusted auditing in China
Jul 6, 2010
Jin Bo

Media owners hungry for trusted auditing in China

When media auditor BPA Worldwide terminated the membership of Nanfang Daily Media Group's Business Travel publication in June, attention once again turned to the credibility of data in China.

Media owners hungry for trusted auditing in China
Jul 6, 2010
Jin Bo

Media owners hungry for trusted auditing in China

When media auditor BPA Worldwide terminated the membership of Nanfang Daily Media Group's Business Travel publication in June, attention once again turned to the credibility of data in China.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia