media audit
Nick Waters to become new CEO of Ebiquity
Former APAC chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network to head up the London-based media audit and measurement consultancy starting in July.
Japanese advertisers start to take transparency into their own hands
Just over a year since it emerged that Dentsu systematically overcharged clients including Toyota for digital work, we ask a digital media auditor if anything has changed.
Media owners hungry for trusted auditing in China
When media auditor BPA Worldwide terminated the membership of Nanfang Daily Media Group's Business Travel publication in June, attention once again turned to the credibility of data in China.
