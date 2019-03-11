media 100

Three Mindshare offices lead APAC in Warc Media 100
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Mindshare Shanghai, Mumbai and Ho Chi Minh City are joined by OMD Wellington in the top 10 tier of Warc's ranking of the most-awarded media agencies. Clemenger BBDO Wellington has the world's fifth most-awarded campaign.

Warc reveals Media 100 winners
Mar 11, 2019
DB Export's 'Beer Bottle Sand' is the top-placed work from Asia Pacific.

APAC dominates Gunn Media 100
Mar 26, 2018
Half of the top 10 campaigns and agencies from the global report are from Asia-Pacific, as OMD Singapore nabs top campaigns honours for McDonald's.

