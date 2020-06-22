Search
Jun 22, 2020
WeChat makes a grab at China’s MCN industry
WeChat has invited MCN agencies to register for a soon-to-be-revealed channel within the super app that will “support more merchants to provide high-quality services to their users.”
Apr 18, 2019
Brands are relying less on agencies to manage KOLs in China
R3 whitepaper finds marketers in China can no longer only rely on agencies to select and launch KOL campaigns.
Jul 5, 2017
Independent players can exist outside Google and Facebook duopoly: MCN
The free pass that the digital majors get in viewability standards is bringing chaos to the programmatic advertising ecosystem, said MCN's chief data officer.
Jun 7, 2017
VS Media to team up with Beautiful Destinations on China travel content
The move represents VS Media's transition to the 'MCN 2.0' era.
