WeChat makes a grab at China’s MCN industry
Jun 22, 2020
Yaling Jiang

WeChat makes a grab at China's MCN industry

WeChat has invited MCN agencies to register for a soon-to-be-revealed channel within the super app that will “support more merchants to provide high-quality services to their users.”

Brands are relying less on agencies to manage KOLs in China
Apr 18, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Brands are relying less on agencies to manage KOLs in China

R3 whitepaper finds marketers in China can no longer only rely on agencies to select and launch KOL campaigns.

Independent players can exist outside Google and Facebook duopoly: MCN
Jul 5, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Independent players can exist outside Google and Facebook duopoly: MCN

The free pass that the digital majors get in viewability standards is bringing chaos to the programmatic advertising ecosystem, said MCN's chief data officer.

VS Media to team up with Beautiful Destinations on China travel content
Jun 7, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

VS Media to team up with Beautiful Destinations on China travel content

The move represents VS Media's transition to the 'MCN 2.0' era.

