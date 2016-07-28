mat baxter

Huge elevates Mark Manning to global COO to implement transformation
12 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Huge elevates Mark Manning to global COO to implement transformation

The digital experience agency is rearchitecting its business strategy under global CEO Mat Baxter.

IPG Mediabrands names Mat Baxter global CEO for Initiative
Jul 28, 2016
Staff Reporters

IPG Mediabrands names Mat Baxter global CEO for Initiative

Australia native steps up as Jim Elms is named chairman.

UM retains Australian government media contract
Feb 22, 2012
Staff Reporters

UM retains Australian government media contract

SYDNEY - The Australian government has extended for another two years the master media contract held by UM Australia since 2002.

MediaCom's Mat Baxter takes over as CEO of UM Australia
Aug 26, 2010
Marie Green

MediaCom's Mat Baxter takes over as CEO of UM Australia

SYDNEY - Mat Baxter has been appointed as CEO of UM Australia with current CEO Henry Tajer stepping aside to concentrate full time on his role as executive chairman of Mediabrands.

