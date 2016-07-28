Search
Huge elevates Mark Manning to global COO to implement transformation
The digital experience agency is rearchitecting its business strategy under global CEO Mat Baxter.
Jul 28, 2016
IPG Mediabrands names Mat Baxter global CEO for Initiative
Australia native steps up as Jim Elms is named chairman.
Feb 22, 2012
UM retains Australian government media contract
SYDNEY - The Australian government has extended for another two years the master media contract held by UM Australia since 2002.
Aug 26, 2010
MediaCom's Mat Baxter takes over as CEO of UM Australia
SYDNEY - Mat Baxter has been appointed as CEO of UM Australia with current CEO Henry Tajer stepping aside to concentrate full time on his role as executive chairman of Mediabrands.
