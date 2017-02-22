Search
mascots
1 day ago
Mascots: it’s a 'love to hate' game
Iris' global executive creative director explores the history of mascots ahead of the Fifa Women's World Cup.
Feb 22, 2017
Flying puppy takes regional branding to new heights
The Japanese town of Oji is showcasing its charms with the help of a drone dog.
Oct 28, 2016
‘Fendirumi’ symbolise traditional luxury’s desperation
Fuzzy Fendi mascots offer an interesting interpretation of 'high-end'.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins