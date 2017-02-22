mascots

Mascots: it’s a 'love to hate' game
Grant Hunter

Mascots: it’s a 'love to hate' game

Iris' global executive creative director explores the history of mascots ahead of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Flying puppy takes regional branding to new heights
Feb 22, 2017
David Blecken

Flying puppy takes regional branding to new heights

The Japanese town of Oji is showcasing its charms with the help of a drone dog.

‘Fendirumi’ symbolise traditional luxury’s desperation
Oct 28, 2016
David Blecken

‘Fendirumi’ symbolise traditional luxury’s desperation

Fuzzy Fendi mascots offer an interesting interpretation of 'high-end'.

