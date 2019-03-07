marketingpulse
MarketingPulse ONLINE looks to a future where technology powers creativity
Highlight speakers include art collective teamLab, evangelist marketer Guy Kawasaki and banking veteran Lim Bee Bee.
MarketingPulse 2019 explores new marketing frontiers
The second edition of the event dives into such pertinent topics as Gen Z and esports marketing.
What is innovation? MarketingPulse 2019 asks
This year’s event features a star-studded line-up of ad and marketing wunderkinds.
Marketing to China? Look for non-obvious trends
In a market that's come of age, consumers are forging their own ideas of what it means to be Chinese, according to panellists at yesterday's MarketingPulse conference.
Discovering China: MarketingPulse conference 2018
Speakers from major brands and standout Chinese agencies are scheduled on the day.
MarketingPulse conference debuts in Hong Kong
Thought leaders from both brands and agencies convene at the inaugural event to talk innovation and explore new collaborations.
