Search
marketing news
Jun 25, 2020
Unilever to end references to 'whitening' products and rename Fair & Lovely brand
Move follows J&J's decision to withdraw products promoting fair skin across India and Asia.
Mar 12, 2020
Lack of internal marketing skills slowing down martech growth: report
A Mirum study of martech growth in India, which surveyed more than 500 marketers, was unveiled by WPP CEO Mark Read.
Feb 13, 2020
Environment friendly products to take centre-stage in India: Kantar report
Kantar revealed 10 consumer trends for 2020
Jan 15, 2020
Future Generali India Insurance gets Ruchika Varma as CMO
Moves from IDFC First Bank
Oct 12, 2018
#MeToo: Tata Motors' head of corporate communications asked to go on leave
Allegations of harassment were made against him
Mar 2, 2010
Dentsu opens Dentsu Marketing East Asia Inc for Japanese clients interested in China
TOKYO - Dentsu has launched Dentsu Marketing East Asia Inc, an operation that targets Japanese clients interested in establishing a positioning in the China market.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins