marketing news

Unilever to end references to 'whitening' products and rename Fair & Lovely brand
Jun 25, 2020
Campaign India Team

Unilever to end references to 'whitening' products and rename Fair & Lovely brand

Move follows J&J's decision to withdraw products promoting fair skin across India and Asia.

Lack of internal marketing skills slowing down martech growth: report
Mar 12, 2020
Campaign India Team

Lack of internal marketing skills slowing down martech growth: report

A Mirum study of martech growth in India, which surveyed more than 500 marketers, was unveiled by WPP CEO Mark Read.

Environment friendly products to take centre-stage in India: Kantar report
Feb 13, 2020
Campaign India Team

Environment friendly products to take centre-stage in India: Kantar report

Kantar revealed 10 consumer trends for 2020

Future Generali India Insurance gets Ruchika Varma as CMO
Jan 15, 2020
Campaign India Team

Future Generali India Insurance gets Ruchika Varma as CMO

Moves from IDFC First Bank

#MeToo: Tata Motors' head of corporate communications asked to go on leave
Oct 12, 2018
Campaign India Team

#MeToo: Tata Motors' head of corporate communications asked to go on leave

Allegations of harassment were made against him

Dentsu opens Dentsu Marketing East Asia Inc for Japanese clients interested in China
Mar 2, 2010
Jane Leung

Dentsu opens Dentsu Marketing East Asia Inc for Japanese clients interested in China

TOKYO - Dentsu has launched Dentsu Marketing East Asia Inc, an operation that targets Japanese clients interested in establishing a positioning in the China market.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia