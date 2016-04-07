marketing automation

Clear vision and creativity key to unlocking marketing automation benefits: Oracle
Apr 7, 2016
Gabey Goh

Clear vision and creativity key to unlocking marketing automation benefits: Oracle

SINGAPORE – When it comes to marketers grappling with the multitude of technology at their disposal to do their jobs, there are two distinct challenges at play, according to Oracle: managing the potential of content marketing and optimizing it across multiple channels.

Superdrive appoints regional director for Asia-Pacific
Dec 17, 2015
David Blecken

Superdrive appoints regional director for Asia-Pacific

TOKYO - Superdrive, a Tokyo-based agency specialising in revenue marketing, has appointed Calvin Yeoh, formally of Deloitte Digital, to lead operations across the region.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

1 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

2 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

3 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

4 Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

5 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

6 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

7 M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

The year ahead for adtech: identity, efficiency and OTT

8 2021 predictions for adtech

Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

9 Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

10 S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China