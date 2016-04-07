Search
marketing automation
PROMOTED
1 day ago
A marketer roadmap to the future of customer engagement in 2021
In an era when customers are expecting brand communications to be convenient, seamless and empathetic, marketers need to step up their digital transformation game.
Apr 7, 2016
Clear vision and creativity key to unlocking marketing automation benefits: Oracle
SINGAPORE – When it comes to marketers grappling with the multitude of technology at their disposal to do their jobs, there are two distinct challenges at play, according to Oracle: managing the potential of content marketing and optimizing it across multiple channels.
Dec 17, 2015
Superdrive appoints regional director for Asia-Pacific
TOKYO - Superdrive, a Tokyo-based agency specialising in revenue marketing, has appointed Calvin Yeoh, formally of Deloitte Digital, to lead operations across the region.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins