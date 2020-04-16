margaret key
COVID-19: Why South Korea's graceful crisis comms should be a lesson for all
Agency leaders in Korea on factors that led South Korea’s government comms strategy to be revered around the world.
MSL names new APAC CEO
Ex-APAC CEO for Zeno Group and industry veteran joins the Publicis agency.
McDonald's invites children as guest chefs to win back trust in Japan
TOKYO - McDonald’s is hoping to rebuild credibility, and presumably sales, among Japanese consumers with the latest instalment of an ongoing initiative that invites children to learn to cook burgers in its restaurant kitchens.
Korean boycott of Japanese brands unlikely to have lasting impact
SEOUL – Japanese brands are again the victims of political wrangling, with a Korean merchants’ organisation calling for a boycott of Japanese products over territorial disputes and wartime atrocities.
Burson-Marsteller and Medicom enter into partnership in Korea
SEOUL – Burson-Marsteller has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Medicom, a leading Korean digital communications agency, in a move aimed at strengthening its ability to serve both foreign and domestic clients in the market.
PR agencies swap executive talent in North Asia
TOKYO - Edelman has named Kuniko Okuwaki as its deputy MD in Japan, inheriting many operational duties from former MD, Margaret Key (pictured), who has joined Burson-Marsteller as its market leader in South Korea.
