margaret key

COVID-19: Why South Korea's graceful crisis comms should be a lesson for all
Apr 16, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

COVID-19: Why South Korea's graceful crisis comms should be a lesson for all

Agency leaders in Korea on factors that led South Korea’s government comms strategy to be revered around the world.

MSL names new APAC CEO
Nov 21, 2019
Staff Reporters

MSL names new APAC CEO

Ex-APAC CEO for Zeno Group and industry veteran joins the Publicis agency.

McDonald's invites children as guest chefs to win back trust in Japan
Jun 5, 2015
David Blecken

McDonald's invites children as guest chefs to win back trust in Japan

TOKYO - McDonald’s is hoping to rebuild credibility, and presumably sales, among Japanese consumers with the latest instalment of an ongoing initiative that invites children to learn to cook burgers in its restaurant kitchens.

Korean boycott of Japanese brands unlikely to have lasting impact
Mar 7, 2013
David Blecken

Korean boycott of Japanese brands unlikely to have lasting impact

SEOUL – Japanese brands are again the victims of political wrangling, with a Korean merchants’ organisation calling for a boycott of Japanese products over territorial disputes and wartime atrocities.

Burson-Marsteller and Medicom enter into partnership in Korea
Sep 10, 2012
David Blecken

Burson-Marsteller and Medicom enter into partnership in Korea

SEOUL – Burson-Marsteller has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Medicom, a leading Korean digital communications agency, in a move aimed at strengthening its ability to serve both foreign and domestic clients in the market.

PR agencies swap executive talent in North Asia
Mar 15, 2010
Anita Davis

PR agencies swap executive talent in North Asia

TOKYO - Edelman has named Kuniko Okuwaki as its deputy MD in Japan, inheriting many operational duties from former MD, Margaret Key (pictured), who has joined Burson-Marsteller as its market leader in South Korea.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia