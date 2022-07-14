manish bhatt

India's Scarecrow M&C Saatchi launches real estate division
Jul 14, 2022
Campaign India Team

The division which is called Firefly, will be headed by Sarat Sinha

Scarecrow wins creative retainer for Religare Broking, health insurance business
Oct 28, 2010
Benjamin Li

MUMBAI - Religare Enterprises, a diversified financial services company, has selected Scarecrow Communications to handle creative duties for its Religare Broking, ousting incumbent Ogilvy India and its newly created health insurance business.

Creative duo Bhatt and Bhat launch Scarecrow Communications
Feb 5, 2010
Jane Leung

Creative duo Bhatt and Bhat launch Scarecrow Communications

NEW DELHI - India's creative gurus Manish Bhatt and Raghu Bhat have re-entered the ad industry with the grand opening of Scarecrow Communications.

