manish bhatt
Jul 14, 2022
India's Scarecrow M&C Saatchi launches real estate division
The division which is called Firefly, will be headed by Sarat Sinha
Oct 28, 2010
Scarecrow wins creative retainer for Religare Broking, health insurance business
MUMBAI - Religare Enterprises, a diversified financial services company, has selected Scarecrow Communications to handle creative duties for its Religare Broking, ousting incumbent Ogilvy India and its newly created health insurance business.
Feb 5, 2010
Creative duo Bhatt and Bhat launch Scarecrow Communications
NEW DELHI - India's creative gurus Manish Bhatt and Raghu Bhat have re-entered the ad industry with the grand opening of Scarecrow Communications.
