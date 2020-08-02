manchester city

Real Madrid retains place as the most valuable club brand in football
Aug 2, 2020
Campaign India Team

FC Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool FC complete the top four

Why Man City is launching a series on Amazon Prime
Aug 20, 2018
Ben Londesbrough

WATCH: Campaign UK attended the premiere of the club's new Amazon Prime series.

Manchester City owners launch Singapore commercial hub
Oct 27, 2015
Faaez Samadi

City Football Singapore will seek out new business and marketing opportunities among SE Asia's mammoth and untapped football fanbase.

Est Cola deal with Manchester City in Thailand typifies market-specific sponsorship trend
Jul 5, 2013
Byravee Iyer

BANGKOK - English football club Manchester City has inked a sponsorship deal with Est Cola to become its official soft drinks partner in Thailand, a move that illustrates the current trend among football clubs to seek more sponsorship deals on a country-by-country basis.

Manchester City signs deal with YouTube
Oct 11, 2011
Emily Tan

LONDON – Manchester City has signed a content deal with YouTube – making it the first English Premier League football club to do so.

