Artefact taps Edouard de Mézerac to lead APAC and China
De Mézerac, who previously headed data and consulting in APAC, wlll now lead all activities in China and Asia.
Jonathan Aeberhard relocates to O&M Malaysia as managing partner
KUALA LUMPUR – Jonathan Aeberhard has been elevated to managing partner of Ogilvy & Mather Malaysia, with immediate effect. He will be reporting to David Mayo, Ogilvy & Mather Advertising Asia-Pacific president.
Edward Pank quits as managing director of Bates 141 Singapore
SINGAPORE - Edward Pank (pictured) has resigned from his role as managing director of Bates 141 Singapore, leaving Frederique Covington in charge of the Singapore office.
David Kenny quits Publicis Groupe
GLOBAL - David Kenny (pictured), Vivaki managing partner and one of the candidates to succeed Maurice LÃ©vy as the head of Publicis Groupe, has resigned.
Manuel Quiogue heads GroupM Philippines as managing partner
MANILA - Less than three months after retiring as president and COO of GMA Marketing, Manuel P. Quiogue (Meckoy) has joined GroupM Philippines as managing partner of WPP media agencies including Maxus, MediaCom, MEC and Mindshare.
Grey Melbourne names Luke Waldren as managing partner
MELBOURNE - Grey Melbourne has appointed Luke Waldren (pictured) as managing partner.
