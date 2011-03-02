managing partner

1 day ago
Minnie Wang

De Mézerac, who previously headed data and consulting in APAC, wlll now lead all activities in China and Asia.

Mar 2, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

KUALA LUMPUR – Jonathan Aeberhard has been elevated to managing partner of Ogilvy & Mather Malaysia, with immediate effect. He will be reporting to David Mayo, Ogilvy & Mather Advertising Asia-Pacific president.

Jun 9, 2010
Kenny Lim

SINGAPORE - Edward Pank (pictured) has resigned from his role as managing director of Bates 141 Singapore, leaving Frederique Covington in charge of the Singapore office.

Jun 3, 2010
Staff Reporters

GLOBAL - David Kenny (pictured), Vivaki managing partner and one of the candidates to succeed Maurice LÃ©vy as the head of Publicis Groupe, has resigned.

Mar 24, 2010
Adobo Magazine

MANILA - Less than three months after retiring as president and COO of GMA Marketing, Manuel P. Quiogue (Meckoy) has joined GroupM Philippines as managing partner of WPP media agencies including Maxus, MediaCom, MEC and Mindshare.

Mar 11, 2010
Kenny Lim

MELBOURNE - Grey Melbourne has appointed Luke Waldren (pictured) as managing partner.

