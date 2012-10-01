Adobo Magazine

JWT Hong Kong appoints co-ECDs
Advertising
Oct 1, 2012
Adobo Magazine

JWT Hong Kong appoints co-ECDs

HONG KONG - JWT Hong Kong has appointed the art-and-copy team of Philip Lee and Barbara Fu as co-executive creative directors, effective 1 October.

James Bernardo leaves Bates Philippines to join SM Supermarkets
Advertising
Sep 14, 2012
Adobo Magazine

James Bernardo leaves Bates Philippines to join SM ...

MANILA - James Bernardo (pictured) has left his position as executive creative director at Bates Philippines to join SM Supermarkets as vice president of marketing.

Department of Tourism Philippines media pitch field down to three
Media
Sep 7, 2012
Adobo Magazine

Department of Tourism Philippines media pitch field ...

MANILA - Aegis’ Media's Force Vizeum team was disqualified on a technicality, further narrowing the pitch field in the Department of Tourism (DoT) media review, which was repeatedly postponed due to flooding in the capital in early August.

DDB Philippines bags East West Bank
Media
Apr 7, 2011
Adobo Magazine

DDB Philippines bags East West Bank

THE PHILIPPINES - DDB Philippines has scooped the East West Bank account and will carry out its creative, PR and media placement requirements.

Leo Burnett, Arc Worldwide Manila hires chief digital officer
Digital
Mar 23, 2011
Staff Reporters

Leo Burnett, Arc Worldwide Manila hires chief ...

MANILA - Leo Burnett and Arc Worldwide Manila has announced the appointment of Paul John Peña as chief digital officer.

ZenithOptimedia Philippines appoints strategic resource director
Media
Mar 14, 2011
Adobo Magazine

ZenithOptimedia Philippines appoints strategic ...

MANILA - ZenithOptimedia has appointed Maita Consulta as director of strategic resources.

