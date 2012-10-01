HONG KONG - JWT Hong Kong has appointed the art-and-copy team of Philip Lee and Barbara Fu as co-executive creative directors, effective 1 October.
MANILA - James Bernardo (pictured) has left his position as executive creative director at Bates Philippines to join SM Supermarkets as vice president of marketing.
MANILA - Aegis’ Media's Force Vizeum team was disqualified on a technicality, further narrowing the pitch field in the Department of Tourism (DoT) media review, which was repeatedly postponed due to flooding in the capital in early August.
THE PHILIPPINES - DDB Philippines has scooped the East West Bank account and will carry out its creative, PR and media placement requirements.
MANILA - Leo Burnett and Arc Worldwide Manila has announced the appointment of Paul John Peña as chief digital officer.
MANILA - ZenithOptimedia has appointed Maita Consulta as director of strategic resources.
