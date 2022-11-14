management
Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure
A 'globally diverse' integrated leadership team will now run the company as part of Dentsu's stated desire to bring Dentsu International and Dentsu Japan Network closer together.
The case for an asshole-free creative industry
In a new book, Paul Woods discusses how the industry can improve its working practices. Here, he explains why cutting down on hours worked is one key way to achieve this.
5 things Samsung must do to salvage its reputation
Killing off the hazardous flagship is just the beginning of what has become the brand’s biggest crisis to date, say industry experts.
5 portfolio management mistakes brand managers don’t know they’re making
From the risks of discounting to the risks of psychological price thresholds, the authors outline five pitfalls brands should avoid when it comes to managing product portfolios.
Embracing change key to realising China’s potential: OMD
The coming decade will be a watershed period in China as immense changes and economic challenges will call time on those who have been coasting on easy growth, predicts OMD’s Arlene Ang.
Draftfcb's international team solidified after Sebastien Desclée's appointment
SINGAPORE/NEW YORK - On the heels of joining the agency in December 2013, Sebastien Desclée, president of Draftfcb International, has wasted no time in naming his leadership team.
