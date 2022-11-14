management

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure
Nov 14, 2022
Robert Sawatzky

A 'globally diverse' integrated leadership team will now run the company as part of Dentsu's stated desire to bring Dentsu International and Dentsu Japan Network closer together.

The case for an asshole-free creative industry
Mar 25, 2019
Paul Woods

In a new book, Paul Woods discusses how the industry can improve its working practices. Here, he explains why cutting down on hours worked is one key way to achieve this.

5 things Samsung must do to salvage its reputation
Oct 12, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Killing off the hazardous flagship is just the beginning of what has become the brand’s biggest crisis to date, say industry experts.

5 portfolio management mistakes brand managers don’t know they’re making
Apr 25, 2016
Anthony Kuo

From the risks of discounting to the risks of psychological price thresholds, the authors outline five pitfalls brands should avoid when it comes to managing product portfolios.

Embracing change key to realising China’s potential: OMD
Jan 15, 2016
Staff Writer

The coming decade will be a watershed period in China as immense changes and economic challenges will call time on those who have been coasting on easy growth, predicts OMD’s Arlene Ang.

Draftfcb's international team solidified after Sebastien Desclée's appointment
Feb 10, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK - On the heels of joining the agency in December 2013, Sebastien Desclée, president of Draftfcb International, has wasted no time in naming his leadership team.

