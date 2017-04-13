man
Unforgivable, tone-deaf land grab’ could ‘decimate football’s legacy’
Communications experts have slammed the lack of stakeholder engagement and the timing of an announcement that 12 elite football clubs want to form a European Super league.
Could data and humanity have saved United Airlines?
Charles Lankester, at Ruder Finn Asia, explores the four things the embattled airline could have done to avert what has developed into a massive PR disaster.
Men care as much about parenting as they do about careers: JWT
ASIA-PACIFIC - Far from the autocratic household dictator of old, today’s Asian man is more focused on relationships and embracing his role as a husband and father, according to a study conducted in Singapore, Malaysia and China by JWT Asia-Pacific.
Iron Man 3 China-only product placement branded as 'abrupt' and 'amusing'
MAINLAND CHINA - Four extra minutes in the China-only cut of Iron Man 3 include product placement shots for a Yili milk drink, which Chinese movie-goers have deemed amusing.
Audi hosts Iron Man 3 gala premiere in Hong Kong
Audi Hong Kong, along with Marvel Entertainment, hosted an event on the eve of the 24 April premiere of Iron Man 3. The movie showcases an Audi all-electric R8 e-tron prototype and an S7 Sportback—driven by the characters played by Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow. At the event in Hong Kong, Reinhold Carl, managing director for Audi Hong Kong, was seen with local celebrities and socialites including Wilson Chin, Oscar Leung, Matsuoka Linah, Janet Ma and Jacqueline Ch'ng.
Does Bauer Media’s four dimensional man exist in Asia?
Does Bauer Media’s new male demographic - 4 dimensional man - really exist in Asia? We've asked Jonathan Sanchez (pictured left), brand marketing director at Edelman Asia-Pacific, and Howard Smith (pictured right), managing director at PHD Singapore.
