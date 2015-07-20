mall

Art merges with retail at Singapore’s first mall-wide activation
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

INSPIRATION STATION: Local artists get a leg up from retail brands to produce offbeat installations and merchandise.

Cityplaza facelift includes logo, 'Live happy' campaign, giant ball pit
Jul 20, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HONG KONG - Cityplaza, the largest shopping mall on Hong Kong Island, has unveiled a rebranding campaign called 'Live Happy' following the completion of a HK$100 million renovation in 2014.

Leo Burnett Hong Kong lands creative duties for Sky100
Jan 3, 2011
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Leo Burnett has announced they have won the creative account for Sun Hung Kai Properties' Sky100, the new observation deck on the 100th floor of the International Commerce Centre (ICC) in West Kowloon due to open in April this year.

Shanghai Xintiandi appoints PR partner
Dec 2, 2010
Jin Bo

SHANGHAI – Shanghai Xintiandi has appointed Rax Marketing as its public relations partner. The latter will be responsible for brand communications and PR strategies for both the old Xintiandi mall and the newly opened Xintiandi Style.

Xintiandi Style kicks off branding campaign in Shanghai
Nov 25, 2010
Jane Leung

Xintiandi Style is the new fashion mall in Shanghai under the Shui On Land property development company. It has put M&C Saatchi in charge of a branding campaign for the upcoming festive season.

