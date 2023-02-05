magic leap

Accenture brings on Magic Leap chief design officer to help lead its metaverse business
Feb 5, 2023
Jessica Heygate

James Temple to head up Accenture Song’s metaverse capabilities, succeeding Mark Curtis, who is moving to its global sustainability studio.

The future is virtually here, but is it real?
Nov 17, 2014
Kristian Barnes

Consumer-level virtual reality has been 'the next big thing' for a couple of decades now. Vizeum's Kristian Barnes asks whether it is finally getting close to becoming a reality.

