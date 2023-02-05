Search
magic leap
Feb 5, 2023
Accenture brings on Magic Leap chief design officer to help lead its metaverse business
James Temple to head up Accenture Song’s metaverse capabilities, succeeding Mark Curtis, who is moving to its global sustainability studio.
Nov 17, 2014
The future is virtually here, but is it real?
Consumer-level virtual reality has been 'the next big thing' for a couple of decades now. Vizeum's Kristian Barnes asks whether it is finally getting close to becoming a reality.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins