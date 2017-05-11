machine

Is finding the right balance between human and machine possible?
1 day ago
Matthew Keegan

Is finding the right balance between human and machine possible?

Gen AI might've been the buzzword for 2023, but was all the hype justified? Campaign unpacks the boom of a new tech revolution, what it means for adland, and asks if finding the right balance between human and machine is truly even possible.

Taxing robots
May 11, 2017
Sam Olsen

Taxing robots

How will society cope with the AI driven jobs revolution?

DJ Tech crowdsourced by Metalworks to showcase Fiat at Geneva Motor Show
Mar 4, 2014
Emily Tan

DJ Tech crowdsourced by Metalworks to showcase Fiat at Geneva Motor Show

SINGAPORE - To showcase the Fiat500L's Beats Edition's seven-speaker audio system at the Geneva International Motor Show, the brand has adopted technology curated and co-developed by Metalworks, Maxus' technology R&D arm based out of Asia-Pacific, and indie-developers Mash Machine.

JWT devises Miracle Machine to bring Xmas cheer in the Philippines
Dec 1, 2010
Staff Reporters

JWT devises Miracle Machine to bring Xmas cheer in the Philippines

JWT Manila has got into the spirit of Christmas by devising Miracle Machine, a social network application to encourage people and their friends to make miracles happen for the less fortunate.

