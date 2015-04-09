luke nathans

Luke Nathans leaves Iris after 12 years
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Luke Nathans leaves Iris after 12 years

The APAC CEO will not be immediately replaced at the Cheil-owned agency network.

Why unlearning will help us innovate in 2015
Apr 9, 2015
Luke Nathans

Why unlearning will help us innovate in 2015

Brands that want to be continually innovative must also be willing to continually learn and unlearn assumptions, writes Luke Nathans, CEO of iris Asia-Pacific.

Iris Sydney nabs Mike Spirkovski, more senior appointments to follow
Jul 25, 2013
Byravee Iyer

Iris Sydney nabs Mike Spirkovski, more senior appointments to follow

SYDNEY - Integrated agency Iris Sydney has appointed former Droga5 Sydney creative director Mike Spirkovski as its new executive creative director.

Iris Indonesia plans expansion next year
Dec 13, 2012
Racheal Lee

Iris Indonesia plans expansion next year

JAKARTA - After making its foray into Indonesia in November last year, Iris plans to open five additional offices in the market to bring the total number to 25 by mid-2013.

Luke Nathans appointed APAC CEO for iris
Aug 21, 2012
Emily Tan

Luke Nathans appointed APAC CEO for iris

SINGAPORE - Luke Nathans has been promoted to the post of regional CEO for Asia-Pacific from his previous role as regional development director for the region.

Iris ventures into Indonesia, partnering Nava Group
Nov 3, 2011
Racheal Lee

Iris ventures into Indonesia, partnering Nava Group

JAKARTA - Iris has confirmed its venture into Indonesia, in a partnership with the newly-minted homegrown group, the Nava+ group of brands.

