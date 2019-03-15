Search
little red book
Little Red Book: When content meets ecommerce in a UGC community
CHINESE PLATFORM SPOTLIGHT: A user-generated content community and a sharing and shopping app for young Chinese women, industry experts analyse the popularity of Red and its attractiveness for marketers.
Mar 15, 2019
Five key KOL trends in China for 2019
Hitting big numbers is no longer enough, it’s all about making the right links with influencers who both connect and convert.
Jan 16, 2019
Navigating luxury in China: advice from the front line
Fashion marketing experts share insightful learnings from a recent event discussing the luxury market in China.
