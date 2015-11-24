listening
Podcast advertising develops in step with Asia's growing audiences
Nascent measurement tools are limiting most podcast advertising to brand awareness, but new technology, formats and bigger audiences are already making audio content a more attractive draw.
What we learned by pitching to Shanghai’s top agencies (It’s not pretty)
Social-media management in China remains underappreciated and under-practiced, to the point where nine out of 10 agencies rely on Excel for planning and other critical tasks. Andrew Collins of Mailman explains the factors hindering improvement.
AdMaster trumps CIC to build social listening platform for P&G
SHANGHAI - Procter & Gamble has tasked AdMaster to lead the development of a social-media listening centre (SLC) after two "intense" rounds of a pitch involving CIC.
Salesforce combines social ads, CRM and listening with Social.com
GLOBAL - Salesforce.com has extended its Social Marketing Cloud offering with an app that promises to power social ad campaigns on Facebook and Twitter, using real-time customer and social listening data.
