lintas

For DAN's new APAC CEO Ashish Bhasin, the sequel is where the plot thickens
Sep 16, 2019
Prasad Sangameshwaran

For DAN's new APAC CEO Ashish Bhasin, the sequel is where the plot thickens

The career trajectory of Ashish Bhasin, the newly appointed CEO of DAN APAC, shows that it's possible to have a longer and more impactful second innings in advertising.

Joseph George quits MullenLowe Lintas Group
Jul 18, 2017
Campaign India Team

Joseph George quits MullenLowe Lintas Group

He moves on to pursue his "big dream" after 26 years with the agency network

Lowe Lintas gets new CEO, chairman
Mar 16, 2017
Staff Reporters

Lowe Lintas gets new CEO, chairman

Longtime veterans Arun Iyer and Raj Gupta promoted to lead India creative agency.

Andy Xu, CEO of Lintas Beijing, resigns after two years
Sep 5, 2013
Benjamin Li

Andy Xu, CEO of Lintas Beijing, resigns after two years

BEIJING - Andy Xu, CEO of Lintas Beijing, resigned last month after a two-year tenure.

China Mobile tipped to call full creative pitch in China
Sep 20, 2011
Benjamin Li

China Mobile tipped to call full creative pitch in China

BEIJING - China Mobile is calling a full-scale creative pitch in China, sources close to the client have confirmed.

Suzlon celebrates 'pure air' with celebrity ambassadors
Aug 10, 2011
Zahra Kamaruddin

Suzlon celebrates 'pure air' with celebrity ambassadors

MUMBAI - Wind energy supplier Sulzon, together with Lowe Lintas, has launched a new campaign to promote a greener earth across India.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia