For DAN's new APAC CEO Ashish Bhasin, the sequel is where the plot thickens
The career trajectory of Ashish Bhasin, the newly appointed CEO of DAN APAC, shows that it's possible to have a longer and more impactful second innings in advertising.
Joseph George quits MullenLowe Lintas Group
He moves on to pursue his "big dream" after 26 years with the agency network
Lowe Lintas gets new CEO, chairman
Longtime veterans Arun Iyer and Raj Gupta promoted to lead India creative agency.
Andy Xu, CEO of Lintas Beijing, resigns after two years
BEIJING - Andy Xu, CEO of Lintas Beijing, resigned last month after a two-year tenure.
China Mobile tipped to call full creative pitch in China
BEIJING - China Mobile is calling a full-scale creative pitch in China, sources close to the client have confirmed.
Suzlon celebrates 'pure air' with celebrity ambassadors
MUMBAI - Wind energy supplier Sulzon, together with Lowe Lintas, has launched a new campaign to promote a greener earth across India.
