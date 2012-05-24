li ning
Which Chinese brands are among the world's most valuable?
According to Brand Finance's recently released global brand rankings, one Chinese sportswear label is giving Nike, Adidas and Puma a run for their money.
Li Ning tipped to hand creative to Soho Square, media to OMD post-pitch
BEIJING - Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning has reportedly reviewed all of its agency relationships in China and handed Soho Square, OMD, and Fleishman-Hillard its creative, media and PR businesses, respectively.
Li Ning conducting integrated pitch, without Leo Burnett
BEIJING - China sportswear brand Li Ning is reviewing all of its agency relationships due to a recent senior-management reshuffle, and after a decade-long run, incumbent Leo Burnett is not at the table.
Leo Burnett Shanghai boosts creative team with dual appointments
SHANGHAI - Leo Burnett continues to bolster its Shanghai team with the dual appointments of group creative directors Birger Linke and Colin Lee.
Li Ning to launch largest ad campaign in US in May
BEIJING - As part of its ambitious plan for overseas expansion, Li Ning, one of the largest sports brands in China, will launch an advertising campaign in the US market in May.
The evolution of China’s follower brands
A number of Chinese brands that began as copycats have shaken off that stigma to become successful in their own right. But where do they go next?
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins