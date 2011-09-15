Search
leong wai foong
2 days ago
BBDO Greater China CCO set to exit the agency
Creative leadership is set for a reshuffle at the shop as CCO Leong Wai Foong departs at the end of the month, Arthur Tsang, of BBDO China steps in.
Sep 15, 2011
John So returns to Proximity as new digital ECD for China
SHANGHAI - John So has returned to Shanghai. He began a new role as digital executive creative director for Proximity Shanghai from 13 September.
Nov 11, 2010
Lowe's Ng Tian joins BBDO Proximity Beijing as ECD
BEIJING - Ng Tian It, most recently with Lowe & Partners as the global CD on Unilever’s Clear haircare brand and chief creative officer of Lowe Singapore, has been appointed as ECD of BBDO Proximity Beijing.
