leong wai foong

BBDO Greater China CCO set to exit the agency
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

BBDO Greater China CCO set to exit the agency

Creative leadership is set for a reshuffle at the shop as CCO Leong Wai Foong departs at the end of the month, Arthur Tsang, of BBDO China steps in.

John So returns to Proximity as new digital ECD for China
Sep 15, 2011
Benjamin Li

John So returns to Proximity as new digital ECD for China

SHANGHAI - John So has returned to Shanghai. He began a new role as digital executive creative director for Proximity Shanghai from 13 September.

Lowe's Ng Tian joins BBDO Proximity Beijing as ECD
Nov 11, 2010
Staff Reporters

Lowe's Ng Tian joins BBDO Proximity Beijing as ECD

BEIJING - Ng Tian It, most recently with Lowe & Partners as the global CD on Unilever’s Clear haircare brand and chief creative officer of Lowe Singapore, has been appointed as ECD of BBDO Proximity Beijing.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

1 GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

Delicious by design: Crafting foodie brands that pop!

2 Delicious by design: Crafting foodie brands that pop!

WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

3 WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

4 MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

The CMO's MO: Income's Dhiren Amin on brand culture, sustainability and stand-up comedy

5 The CMO's MO: Income's Dhiren Amin on brand culture, sustainability and stand-up comedy

Publicis surpasses Omnicom as second-largest holding company by revenue

6 Publicis surpasses Omnicom as second-largest holding company by revenue

Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

7 Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

Rediffusion announces all-women agency Ladyfinger in India

8 Rediffusion announces all-women agency Ladyfinger in India

Self-inflicted wounds haunt Anheuser-Busch’s Dylan Mulvaney crisis response

9 Self-inflicted wounds haunt Anheuser-Busch’s Dylan Mulvaney crisis response

Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

10 Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives