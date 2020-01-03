leo digital network
Isobar China exec joins Leo Digital
Alvin Huang, former Isobar China Group CEO, most recently served as chief commerce officer.
How China is leading the way in integration, innovation
In an era of change, advertisers are looking down new avenues for answers.
LEO Digital Network welcomes the winds of change
From big-picture strategists to content producers, agencies are now expected to shapeshift. LEO Digital Network is leading the charge.
LEO Digital Network is reshaping communications
Digital disruption in China has made winners of those who dare to break the mould. Leading that charge is LEO Digital Network, who is taking on the global market with its single-platform multi-function operation.
LEO Digital Network’s hot shop sparks creative flame
MATCH is flipping the traditional ad agency model with new flavour, freedom of expression, and a focus on clients
Leo Digital Network confirms leaders of creative shop Match
Four additional partners have been revealed following last week's hiring of longtime McCann China chairman Tomaz Mok.
