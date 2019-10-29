lemon

Making lemonade: how the ‘lemon capital’ of China built a billion-dollar brand
Oct 29, 2019
Foong Li Mei

Overseas, it has to grapple with scepticism on Chinese produce. Within its home country, it has to contend with a small market. Foong Li Mei explores how Anyue played the cards it was dealt.

Coke positions its first alcoholic drink as lemon sour for picky people
May 29, 2018
David Blecken

Can chu-hi in a can be high class? Lemondo thinks it can.

