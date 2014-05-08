kv sridhar

India's advertising self-regulator unveils new brand identity, three focus areas
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

India's advertising self-regulator unveils new brand identity, three focus areas

The Advertising Standards Council of India wants to be portrayed to be more future-facing and inclusive.

KV Sridhar joins Sapient as first chief creative officer for Indian sub-continent
May 8, 2014
Campaign India Team

KV Sridhar joins Sapient as first chief creative officer for Indian sub-continent

Former Leo Burnett CCO will lead creative work from India, alongside SapientNitro APAC ECD Andy Greenaway

Tata International launches footwear brand Tashi in India
Nov 11, 2010
Jane Leung

Tata International launches footwear brand Tashi in India

Indian multinational conglomerate Tata International, predominately known for its teleco services, is venturing into the footwear sector with the opening of its Tashi retail brand.

Hemant Jain joins Leo Burnett Mumbai as ECD
Dec 14, 2009
Asiya Bakht

Hemant Jain joins Leo Burnett Mumbai as ECD

MUMBAI - Leo Burnett Mumbai has appointed Hemant Jain (pictured), the art director of Wieden & Kennedy (W&K) London, ECD of its Mumbai office.

