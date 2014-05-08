Search
India's advertising self-regulator unveils new brand identity, three focus areas
The Advertising Standards Council of India wants to be portrayed to be more future-facing and inclusive.
May 8, 2014
KV Sridhar joins Sapient as first chief creative officer for Indian sub-continent
Former Leo Burnett CCO will lead creative work from India, alongside SapientNitro APAC ECD Andy Greenaway
Nov 11, 2010
Tata International launches footwear brand Tashi in India
Indian multinational conglomerate Tata International, predominately known for its teleco services, is venturing into the footwear sector with the opening of its Tashi retail brand.
Dec 14, 2009
Hemant Jain joins Leo Burnett Mumbai as ECD
MUMBAI - Leo Burnett Mumbai has appointed Hemant Jain (pictured), the art director of Wieden & Kennedy (W&K) London, ECD of its Mumbai office.
