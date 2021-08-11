India's advertising self-regulator unveils new brand identity, three focus areas

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has unveiled a new brand identity.

With this, ASCI wants to be portrayed to be more future-facing and inclusive. The logo has been designed by Nihilent.

It has also revealed three new dimensions of its future activities:

Helping advertisers with services that help them 'get it right'

ASCI aims to offer advisory services and research-based insight studies. It has already embarked on a study GenderNext, that looks at gender depiction in advertising, and aims to provide new starting points for advertisers for more progressive gender depictions. ASCI is also in the process of overhauling its Advertising Advisory service, which will support advertisers at the pre-production stage.

Gearing up for the digital age

Since consumers are seeing more ads on the digital media, ASCI understands that their expectations and interactions with advertisements and the media world is changing. It has updated its guidelines and procedures as it aims to keep consumers safe in the digital age.

Deployment of technology

ASCI intends to use technology tools, machine learning and AI systems to track and measure advertising content. Technology will help ASCI be more vigilant, more real time in overseeing the sheer explosion of advertising content. Deployment of technology in its complaint management system will also enable a smoother interaction between consumers, industry and other stakeholders with ASCI.

Subhash Kamath, chairman, ASCI, said, “ASCI has stepped into the next phase of challenges that impact the interests of consumers in new ways. With new-age challenges posed by the digital age, it is imperative for ASCI to take a leap into becoming a contemporary thought leader and add greater value to consumers, industry and all our stakeholders. The new logo represents this very interesting phase of ASCI’s journey, and the vibrant and optimistic outlook of responsible advertising. Our ideology and aim remain unchanged; however, we are now on the path to becoming a more dynamic and future facing organisation.”

KV Sridhar, chief creative officer (global), Nihilent, said, “The colourful logo palette denotes the vibrancy of advertising and communication itself, as well as the diversity of ASCI’s stakeholders who have taken the oath to self-regulate and create ads with responsibility. The idea of creativity with responsibility is central to ASCI. The logo also reflects the dynamic nature of media platforms and the newer interesting ways in which communication is being created and consumed today. The elegant and inclusive font reflects an organisation opening up to newer kinds of stakeholders, an organisation that is collaborative and demonstrates leadership in bringing together the needs of different stakeholders. It signals that ASCI is gearing up towards this fast evolving and dynamic environment of consumers and advertising."

Roger C B Pereira, founder member, ASCI, added, "The world today is remarkably different from when we started ASCI in 1985. However, what is noteworthy is that the twin principles of consumer protection and fostering creativity remain unchanged."