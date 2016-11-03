kpmg

How luxury brands are wooing the new-age consumer
20 hours ago
Anupama Sajeet

We deep dive into the high-end, as premium goes digital and luxury shopping sees a surge in India in recent times.

Hong Kong consumers remain resistant to ecommerce: KPMG/GS1 research
Nov 3, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Hong Kong consumers still have "strong intentions to buy from physical stores", casting doubt on their acceptance of the Singles' Day push next week.

JWT wins KPMG's global creative account
Aug 21, 2015
Omar Oakes

JWT's New York and London offices will team on the account.

Mark Walters joins KPMG in newly created global communications role
Dec 14, 2012
Emily Tan

HONG KONG - Former FTI Consulting SVP Mark Walters has joined KMPG International in a newly created global post as director of communications in the office of the global chairman.

GroupM China attracts former KPMG China partner as chief of operations.
Oct 24, 2012
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Alan Fung, former partner in performance and technology at KPMG China, has joined GroupM China in the newly created role of chief of operations.

