20 hours ago
How luxury brands are wooing the new-age consumer
We deep dive into the high-end, as premium goes digital and luxury shopping sees a surge in India in recent times.
Nov 3, 2016
Hong Kong consumers remain resistant to ecommerce: KPMG/GS1 research
Hong Kong consumers still have "strong intentions to buy from physical stores", casting doubt on their acceptance of the Singles' Day push next week.
Aug 21, 2015
JWT wins KPMG's global creative account
JWT's New York and London offices will team on the account.
Dec 14, 2012
Mark Walters joins KPMG in newly created global communications role
HONG KONG - Former FTI Consulting SVP Mark Walters has joined KMPG International in a newly created global post as director of communications in the office of the global chairman.
Oct 24, 2012
GroupM China attracts former KPMG China partner as chief of operations.
SHANGHAI - Alan Fung, former partner in performance and technology at KPMG China, has joined GroupM China in the newly created role of chief of operations.
