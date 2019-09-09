korean
Will Apple ever be able to outdo South Korea’s biggest brands?
There seems little room to move at the top of our top 100 brands ranking, but a shakeup is on the cards in the entertainment space.
Chinese loyalty to Korean beauty brands yet to be proven despite K-Pop craze
SHANGHAI - How much of the Chinese craze for Korean pop culture actually spills over to beauty brand preferences and purchases? Not as much as you might think, according to a quantitative study by Nielsen.
WSJ launches Korean-language site
HONG KONG - WSJ.com has launched a local language edition in Korea, drawing more than two million page views in its first week.
CASE STUDY: Blugrapes, Better Digital Solutions stir up a craze for Korean drama in Malaysia
Better Digital Solutions and Blugrapes executed a no-frills Facebook campaign that created a stir among Malaysian viewers.
Publicis Modem launches in South Korea
SEOUL - Korean digital agency Portfolio has been relaunched as Publicis Modem Portfolio, following its acquisition by Publicis.
