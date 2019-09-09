korean

Will Apple ever be able to outdo South Korea’s biggest brands?
Sep 9, 2019
David Blecken

There seems little room to move at the top of our top 100 brands ranking, but a shakeup is on the cards in the entertainment space.

Chinese loyalty to Korean beauty brands yet to be proven despite K-Pop craze
Mar 25, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - How much of the Chinese craze for Korean pop culture actually spills over to beauty brand preferences and purchases? Not as much as you might think, according to a quantitative study by Nielsen.

WSJ launches Korean-language site
Oct 18, 2012
Staff Reporters

HONG KONG - WSJ.com has launched a local language edition in Korea, drawing more than two million page views in its first week.

CASE STUDY: Blugrapes, Better Digital Solutions stir up a craze for Korean drama in Malaysia
Sep 21, 2010
Staff Reporters

Better Digital Solutions and Blugrapes executed a no-frills Facebook campaign that created a stir among Malaysian viewers.

Publicis Modem launches in South Korea
Jul 26, 2010
Marie Green

SEOUL - Korean digital agency Portfolio has been relaunched as Publicis Modem Portfolio, following its acquisition by Publicis.

