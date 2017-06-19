Search
Kiwi marketer Zespri gives WPP global remit
An integrated team led by VMLY&R and Mindshare will be charged with scaling the brand's presence in 53 markets.
Jun 19, 2017
Furry fruits make stiff people break out and 'Feel alive'
Zespri, marketer of both yellow and green kiwifruits, is launching a new APAC campaign.
Sep 6, 2012
Family of kiwifruits raise abandoned human baby in Zespri mobile gaming app
SHANGHAI - A mobile branded-content gaming app for Zespri, a New Zealand kiwifruit brand, has been released based on Zynga findings that young urban Chinese women are the new hardcore gamers.
