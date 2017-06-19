kiwi

Kiwi marketer Zespri gives WPP global remit
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

An integrated team led by VMLY&R and Mindshare will be charged with scaling the brand's presence in 53 markets.

Furry fruits make stiff people break out and 'Feel alive'
Jun 19, 2017
Ad Nut

Zespri, marketer of both yellow and green kiwifruits, is launching a new APAC campaign.

Family of kiwifruits raise abandoned human baby in Zespri mobile gaming app
Sep 6, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - A mobile branded-content gaming app for Zespri, a New Zealand kiwifruit brand, has been released based on Zynga findings that young urban Chinese women are the new hardcore gamers.

