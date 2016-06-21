kevin

Three PR lessons from TikTok’s embattled global operations
1 day ago
Yaling Jiang

Three PR lessons from TikTok’s embattled global operations

From a lack of homework on local markets, to inadequate differentiation from its parent and the belated appointment of company face hobbled the company's plans.

Before dreaming about AI, get fundamentals right: Oracle
Jun 21, 2016
Gabey Goh

Before dreaming about AI, get fundamentals right: Oracle

Kevin Akeroyd, GM & SVP of Oracle Marketing Cloud, speaks to Campaign Asia-Pacific at Cannes about getting the fundamentals of data correct, before AI comes into the picture.

Digital happenings this week from Coca-Cola, IBM, Microsoft, and more
Aug 2, 2012
Ragini Chatterjee

Digital happenings this week from Coca-Cola, IBM, Microsoft, and more

A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.

Five things you need to know about optimising mobile apps
May 5, 2011
Kevin Huang

Five things you need to know about optimising mobile apps

Kevin Huang, CEO of Pixel Media Asia, shares his tips on how to optimise the value of your mobile app.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

1 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

3 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

5 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

6 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

8 Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

9 Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

10 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies