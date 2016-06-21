Search
kevin
1 day ago
Three PR lessons from TikTok’s embattled global operations
From a lack of homework on local markets, to inadequate differentiation from its parent and the belated appointment of company face hobbled the company's plans.
Jun 21, 2016
Before dreaming about AI, get fundamentals right: Oracle
Kevin Akeroyd, GM & SVP of Oracle Marketing Cloud, speaks to Campaign Asia-Pacific at Cannes about getting the fundamentals of data correct, before AI comes into the picture.
Aug 2, 2012
Digital happenings this week from Coca-Cola, IBM, Microsoft, and more
A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.
May 5, 2011
Five things you need to know about optimising mobile apps
Kevin Huang, CEO of Pixel Media Asia, shares his tips on how to optimise the value of your mobile app.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins